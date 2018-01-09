Sales tax votes in Johnston, Pontotoc counties

Voters in two Texoma counties were deciding the fate of sales tax issues on Tuesday.

In Johnston County, a half-cent sales tax hike is on the ballot. If passed, it will fund salaries and benefits for county employees and improve emergency operations.

The half-cent increase would last for five years, beginning February 1. The vote had originally be scheduled for last November, but was moved back because of ballot confusion.

In Pontotoc County, voters were deciding whether a 9/16th cent sales tax hike will be implemented. The levy would continue a tax that expired in October. It would fund 911 dispatch, roads, bridges, and the county jail.

"If you call in for 911 and can't get nobody, that's life or death," said District 1 Commissioner Gary Starns. "Same way with the ambulance, because 911 dispatch is the one that sends out ambulance or fire truck or police out there."

Also on Tuesday's ballot: Coalgate Public Schools' $3.55 million bond proposal to build a new cafeteria and community safe room. The money would also serve to remodel the existing cafeteria into five new classrooms. The school district is in Coal and Atoka counties.

The polls are open until 7 p.m.