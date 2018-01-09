Senator releases text of interview with Fusion GPS official - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Senator releases text of interview with Fusion GPS official

By Associated Press

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee has released a transcript from an interview with the co-founder of Fusion GPS, the firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein released the transcript from an August closed-door committee interview with Glenn Simpson after the Republican chairman of the committee, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, declined to. Simpson's firm commissioned the dossier, which was initially paid for by a conservative website and later by Democrats.

The dossier was written by former British MI6 agent Christopher Steele.

Trump has derided the dossier as politically motivated, and several GOP-led committees are investigating whether it formed the basis for the FBI's initial investigation into Russian election interference.

Democrats says those investigations are a distraction.

Here is the full text of the Senate Judiciary Committee transcript:

