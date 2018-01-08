Caraway Steps Down at Kingston

KINGSTON, OK -- The Kingston Redskins are coming off an 8-3 record in 2017, but now they will look for a new football coach.

John Caraway decided to step down as the head coach while the program is still in good shape.The school planned to start the search for his replacement on Monday.

Caraway will not be a stranger to Kingston High, as he will stay with the school as an assistant principal.

Caraway won 47 games in his 7 years as the head coach.

A timetable for naming his replacement has yet to be released.