Range fire scorches land along Marshall-Johnston County line

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. -- Did you see the thick, black smoke from this one on Monday?

Acres along the Johnston-Marshall County line were blackened as firefighters scrambled from miles around to keep the flames under control.

The fire flared up along US 377 between Madill and Tishomingo around 2 p.m. The range land is just east of the Tishomingo National Wildlife Refuge.

Mostly volunteer firefighters answered the call for help as we got another reminder that despite some weekend rain, much of Texoma remains in moderate to severe drought conditions.