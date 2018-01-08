Range fire scorches land along Marshall-Johnston County line - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Range fire scorches land along Marshall-Johnston County line

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
Volunteers battled a range fire along the Marshall-Johnston County line. (KTEN) Volunteers battled a range fire along the Marshall-Johnston County line. (KTEN)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. -- Did you see the thick, black smoke from this one on Monday?

Acres along the Johnston-Marshall County line were blackened as firefighters scrambled from miles around to keep the flames under control.

The fire flared up along US 377 between Madill and Tishomingo around 2 p.m.  The range land is just east of the Tishomingo National Wildlife Refuge.

Mostly volunteer firefighters answered the call for help as we got another reminder that despite some weekend rain, much of Texoma remains in moderate to severe drought conditions.

