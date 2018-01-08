Mannsville board considers fate of town treasurer

MANNSVILLE, Okla. -- Mannsville was bracing for the first Town Board meeting since its treasurer was charged with embezzling more than $4,000 of state money.

Board members were expected to go into executive session Monday evening, that part of the meeting would be closed to the public.

According to the agenda, board members were to discuss whether or not they will terminate, suspend, promote, demote, or increase the salary of treasurer Shonda Barnes and Fire Chief Derek Gray.

Both employees were highlighted in the state audit that was released in September. Barnes was charged with embezzlement last week.

"She is innocent until proven guilty, but that's just my opinion," Gray said.

A large number of citizens in this Johnston County town were expected to attend the board meeting.