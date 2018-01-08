Complaints won't stop drag show in downtown Denison

DENISON, Texas -- The curtain set to rise on a live drag show that some feel may violate a city ordinance.

"MyOhMy -- The Show" stages monthly events in Dallas and Houston featuring men performing as women. On January 20, the show has a date at the Rialto Theater in downtown Denison.

"We really have had pretty much positive response," said Robert Burke, the show's producer and owner. "We sell some of our tickets through Groupon, and Groupon has informed us that we have one of their highest-rated shows that they sell tickets to."

But some people in Denison are ready to bring down the curtain on "MyOhMy" before it even goes up.

KTEN received an email that was also sent to Denison City Manager Jud Rex claiming the show violates Chapter 29 of the City Code, which deals with sexually-oriented businesses.

"This is not the case," Rex said in a statement. "The show does not meet the criteria in this section of the Code."

Others we talked to have mixed reactions to "MyOhMy" in Denison.

"I mean, I will honestly won't go watch it," said Tori Watson. "I mean, people do what they do. I ain't looking forward to it."

"I think it's pretty cool," Cameron Thomas said. "It's not Dallas here, so having something like that in this area, be a little more flavorful. You know, have something like that to bring a little more arts to the arts district, you know, would be nice."

"Yeah, I'd have to agree," Cody Fowler added. "I personally don't have any issues or see any issues with it."

Even though there are mixed reactions, one thing's for certain: The show will go on.

Rialto Theater spokeswoman Anastasia Vega said the venue is committed to artistic endeavors and expression.

"As a community theater, we are invested in our community and its freedom of expression for all of its members," she said in a statement. "We appreciate the spotlight being turned to shin on us as we begin a new year full of many great, fun and diverse shows."

Vega added that the theater is looking forward to working with the "MyOhMy" producers and performers.

"The Rialto Theater has and will continue to uphold the time-honored traditions of art and theater," she said.

After a soft launch for ticket sales, VIP tickets to the January 20 performance are already sold out. There is no age limit to get into the show, but Burke notes that the content of the event would be rated PG-13.

If ticket sales are good and the show is well-received, "MyOhMy" could become a monthly event in Denison.