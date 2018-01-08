TABC high school basketball rankings - Jan. 8

TABC high school basketball rankings



SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) - High school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the week of Jan. 8:



BOYS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1. Denton Guyer, 23-1; 2. Austin Westlake, 22-3; 3. Cypress Falls, 18-3; 4. Spring Dekaney, 20-3; 5. DeSoto, 16-5; 6. South Garland, 22-3; 7. Klein Forest, 16-3; 8. SA Wagner, 16-5; 9. South Grand Prairie, 17-6; 10. Allen, 17-4; 11. Houston Sam Houston, 16-3; 12. Killeen Ellison, 21-2; 13. Lake Travis, 18-5; 14. Cibolo Steele, 20-1; 15. Katy Tompkins, 17-6; 16. Houston Westside, 18-3; 17. Aldine Eisenhower, 17-5; 18. Fort Bend Bush, 17-4; 19. Odessa Permian, 17-3; 20. Duncanville, 18-4; 21. Schertz Clemens, 17-4; 22. Rowlett, 13-8; 23. Houston Clear Lake, 19-4; 24. Dallas Jesuit, 16-3; 25. Los Fresnos, 15-5.



Class 5A



1. Mansfield Timberview, 19-3; 2. Waxahachie, 16-4; 3. Justin Northwest, 17-5; 4. Port Arthur Memorial, 16-5; 5. N. Richland Hills Birdville, 17-3; 6. Prosper, 19-2; 7. Little Elm, 16-6; 8. Sulphur Springs, 20-3; 9. EP Burges, 19-2; 10. Dallas Wilson, 8-4; 11. Midlothian, 15-7; 12. Alvin Shadow Creek, 13-5; 13. Fort Bend Elkins, 16-10; 14. Austin LBJ, 15-5; 15. Lancaster, 13-8; 16. CC Veterans Memorial, 21-4; 17. FW Trimble Tech, 16-5; 18. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 13-7; 19. Laredo Nixon, 20-5; 20. WF Rider, 18-4; 21. Dallas Kimball, 13-7; 22. Rosenburg Terry, 19-3; 23. Boerne Champion, 18-3; 24. SA Houston, 14-7; 25. Fort Bend Marshall, 16-7.



Class 4A



1. Center, 21-1; 2. Dallas Carter, 18-2; 3. Silsbee, 11-8; 4. Houston Yates, 12-2; 5. Freeport Brazosport, 16-5; 6. WF Hirschi, 13-6; 7. Lubbock Estacado, 12-5; 8. Abilene Wylie, 19-3; 9. Dallas Lincoln, 11-8; 10. Wilmer Hutchins, 12-7; 11. Seminole, 13-6; 12. Midlothian Heritage, 19-6; 13. Dallas Roosevelt, 16-7; 14. Argyle, 16-6; 15. Waxahachie Life, 23-6; 16. Boerne, 21-4; 17. CC West Oso, 16-7; 18. Houston North Forest, 8-7; 19. Waco Connally, 14-7; 20. Sour Lake Hardin Jefferson, 22-6; 21. Athens, 17-2; 22. Krum, 18-5; 23. Huffman Hargrave, 19-6; 24. Mexia, 18-2; 25. Somerset, 12-9.



Class 3A



1. Jarrell, 15-4; 2. Brock, 23-2; 3. SA Cole, 23-1; 4. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 19-6; 5. Palestine Westwood, 22-2; 6. Ponder, 10-5; 7. East Chambers, 20-1; 8. Peaster, 15-8; 9. Edgewood, 17-2; 10. Bowie, 14-6; 11. Nocona, 17-4; 12. Wall, 18-1; 13. Hitchcock, 11-10; 14. Van Vleck, 8-4; 15. Mount Vernon, 20-1; 16. Kountze, 14-7; 17. Van Alstyne, 15-8; 18. Holliday, 15-4; 19. Dallas Madison, 3-16; 20. La Marque, 9-11; 21. Pollok Central, 17-6; 22. Teague, 6-3; 23. Commerce, 10-8; 24. Canadian, 6-2; 25. Santa Rosa, 7-9.



Class 2A



1. Thorndale, 17-3; 2. Tenaha, 4-1; 3. Martins Mill, 18-3; 4. Big Sandy, 12-5; 5. Stinnett West Texas, 19-1; 6. Lufkin Pineywoods, 15-5; 7. Shelbyville, 18-3; 8. Muenster, 2-4; 9. San Augustine, 4-2; 10. Cushing, 16-4; 11. Grapeland, 13-7; 12. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 16-7; 13. Neches, 13-9; 14. Port Aransas, 15-10; 15. Snook, 13-5; 16. Clarksville, 10-6; 17. Albany, 12-0; 18. Broaddus, 13-6; 19. Mumford, 15-5; 20. Celeste, 16-3; 21. Memphis, 17-2; 22. SA Lee Academy, 15-0; 23. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 12-6; 24. Clarendon, 5-3; 25. Stratford, 3-0.



Class 1A



1. Lipan, 19-1; 2. Nazareth, 14-5; 3. Laneville, 15-6; 4. Gail Borden County, 5-2; 5. Moulton, 20-3; 6. Milford, 3-1; 7. New Home, 16-3; 8. Slidell, 16-5; 9. Graford, 12-7; 10. Leggett, 23-4; 11. Slocum, 14-8; 12. Happy, 6-7; 13. Texline, 11-7; 14. Meadow, 11-4; 15. Turkey Valley, 6-1; 16. Dime Box, 12-8; 17. Shamrock, 14-4; 18. Lenorah Grady, 12-4; 19. Yantis, 16-2; 20. Imperial Buena Vista, 8-5; 21. Eula, 16-5; 22. Coolidge, 11-2; 23. May, 6-4; 24. Ropesville, 13-3; 25. Waelder, 11-3.



BOYS PRIVATE



TAPPS 6A/SPC



1. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 25-4; 2. Tomball Condoria Lutheran, 29-1; 3. Houston Christian, 20-4; 4. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 18-3; 5. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 14-7; 6. SA Antonian, 26-6; 7. FW Nolan Catholic, 12-5; 8. Addison Trinity Christian, 13-10; 9. Dallas St. Mark's, 7-3; 10. SA Central Catholic, 16-7.



TAPPS 5A



1. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 19-4; 2. Houston 2nd Baptist, 18-6; 3. Tyler All Saints Episcopal, 18-3; 4. Houston Westbury Christian, 8-18; 5. SA St. Mary's Hall, 16-7; 6. CC St. John Paul II, 22-5; 7. FW Southwest Christian, 16-9; 8. Bullard Brook Hill, 14-6; 9. SA Cornerstone Christian, 9-7; 10. Frisco Legacy Christian, 12-9.



TAPPS 4A



1. Arlington Grace Prep, 20-5; 2. Colleyville Covenant, 11-10; 3. The Woodlands Christian, 15-12; 4. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 11-16; 5. Waco Reicher, 17-11; 6. Kennedale Fellowship, 12-10; 7. Austin Texas School for Deaf, 13-3; 8. Waco Vanguard, 5-9; 9. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 10-10; 10. Dallas Shelton, 6-9.



Class 3A



1. Dallas Yavneh, 19-0; 2. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 17-3; 3. Willow Park Trinity, 14-4; 4. SA St. Gerard, 15-2; 5. Spring Frassati Catholic, 13-6; 6. Dallas Covenant, 12-4; 7. Abilene Christian, 15-7; 8. Irving The Highlands, 10-5; 9. SA Castle Hills, 3-1; 10. EP Faith Christian, 6-2.



Class 2A



1. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 22-1; 2. Sherman Texoma Christian, 14-4; 3. Conroe Covenant, 15-3; 4. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 12-3; 5. Spring Providence Classical, 18-6; 6. Houston Beren, 11-3; 7. New Braunfels Christian, 16-8; 8. FW Bethesda, 15-3; 9. Dallas Cambridge, 11-7; 10. Shiner St. Paul, 10-5.



Class 1A



1. Granbury North Central Texas, 16-2; 2. SA Legacy, 17-1; 3. SA Gateway, 17-8; 4. Lubbock Kingdom, 10-7; 5. Longview Trinity, 9-3; 6. Spring Founders Christian, 13-9; 7. Irving Faustina, 5-0; 8. Athens Christian, 8-4; 9. Fredericksburg Heritage, 9-3; 10. Alamo Macedonian, 8-6.



___



GIRLS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1. Duncanville, 26-1; 2. Cibolo Steele, 23-3; 3. Houston Jersey Village, 21-2; 4. Richardson, 21-3; 5. Converse Judson, 19-4; 6. Plano, 20-5; 7. DeSoto, 17-2; 8. Killeen Ellison, 15-7; 9. Cypress Creek, 20-4; 10. SA East Central, 21-3; 11. Dallas Skyline, 18-7; 12. McKinney, 18-8; 13. Allen, 20-6; 14. Cypress Ranch, 20-5; 15. Austin Westlake, 19-7; 16. Arlington Bowie, 19-6; 17. Pflugerville, 24-4; 18. Rockwall, 18-6; 19. Waco Midway, 22-4; 20. Keller Timber Creek, 20-4; 21. Copperas Cove, 20-5; 22. Humble Atascocita, 17-8; 23. Fort Bend Hightower, 18-8; 24. Fort Bend Travis, 18-3; 25. Laredo United, 24-2.



Class 5A



1. Mansfield Timberview, 25-2; 2. Canyon, 18-2; 3. Barbers Hill, 26-2; 4. Frisco Lone Star, 22-4; 5. Amarillo, 24-2; 6. Prosper, 20-3; 7. Houston Madison, 11-2; 8. Temple, 18-5; 9. Sulphur Springs, 19-3; 10. Denison, 21-4; 11. Lucas Lovejoy, 19-5; 12. Aledo, 16-1; 13. Grapevine, 22-4; 14. CC Flour Bluff, 18-3; 15. Wylie East, 19-4; 16. Leander Rouse, 21-6; 17. Cedar Park, 19-7; 18. FW Boswell, 23-4; 19. Lubbock Cooper, 22-2; 20. CC Veterans Memorial, 23-4; 21. Austin High, 20-6; 22. Georgetown, 16-8; 23. Crosby, 20-6; 24. EP Andress, 16-3; 25. SA Southside, 20-3.



Class 4A



1. Liberty Hill, 21-3; 2. Glen Rose, 23-1; 3. Argyle, 19-6; 4. Denver City, 17-5; 5. Levelland, 21-2; 6. Navasota, 26-2; 7. Dallas Lincoln, 19-3; 8. Houston Wheatley, 19-3; 9. Gilmore, 21-4; 10. Canton, 20-6; 11. Tatum, 19-4; 12. Abilene Wylie, 17-6; 13. Brownwood, 22-4; 14. Melissa, 20-3; 15. Bushland, 14-6; 16. Bridgeport, 14-4; 17. Bullard, 21-7; 18. Sanger, 21-3; 19. Stephenville, 12-10; 20. Midlothian Heritage, 21-4; 21. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 20-5; 22. Geronimo Navarro, 20-6; 23. SA Veterans Memorial, 18-9; 24. CC West Oso, 17-5; 25. Comal Canyon Lake, 20-5.



Class 3A



1. Canadian, 17-4; 2. Tuscola Jim Ned, 17-6; 3. Pottsboro, 21-4; 4. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 22-2; 5. Wall, 16-4; 6. Little River Academy, 16-3; 7. Idalou, 19-5; 8. Brock, 19-6; 9. Winnsboro, 14-10; 10. Leonard, 19-3; 11. Teague, 20-2; 12. Sunnyvale, 19-3; 13. Mount Vernon, 14-8; 14. Shallowater, 18-3; 15. Cisco, 19-3; 16. Poth, 16-5; 17. Odem, 20-6; 18. Woodville, 24-5; 19. Vanderbilt Industrial, 20-5; 20. Hitchcock, 18-6; 21. Grandview, 16-8; 22. Karnes City, 21-3; 23. Franklin, 20-3; 24. Schulenburg, 22-5; 25. Yoakum, 16-6.



Class 2A



1. Martins Mill, 24-1; 2. Woden, 22-2; 3. La Rue La Poynor, 21-2; 4. Panhandle, 19-3; 5. Windthorst, 19-1; 6. Stratford, 17-4; 7. Hico, 23-1; 8. Claude, 19-3; 9. Era, 20-3; 10. Grapeland, 17-7; 11. Tenaha, 18-4; 12. Wellington, 17-5; 13. Archer City, 19-5; 14. Haskell, 23-1; 15. Vega, 23-2; 16. Lovelady, 20-5; 17. Campbell, 20-5; 18. Seymour, 17-5; 19. San Saba, 20-6; 20. Douglass, 18-3; 21. Snook, 19-2; 22. Mason, 21-7; 23. Centerville, 21-4; 24. Thorndale, 16-5; 25. Timpson, 18-6.



Class 1A



1. Nazareth, 20-3; 2. Garden City, 22-1; 3. Dodd City, 23-1; 4. Moulton, 21-3; 5. Huckabay, 14-4; 6. Ropesville, 21-0; 7. Eula, 17-6; 8. Jayton, 18-4; 9. Robert Lee, 17-2; 10. Rankin, 24-4; 11. Nueces Canyon, 20-3; 12. McMullen County, 18-2; 13. Roby, 16-6; 14. May, 17-3; 15. Westbrook, 14-3; 16. Rocksprings, 15-4; 17. Leakey, 15-7; 18. Hermleigh, 17-6; 19. New Home, 18-5; 20. Slocum, 10-7; 21. Groom, 13-4; 22. Spur, 17-7; 23. Ira, 11-8; 24. Iredell, 11-3; 25. Cumby Miller Grove, 13-6.



GIRLS PRIVATE



TAPPS 6A/SPC



1. Houston Kinkaid, 16-2; 2. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 15-7; 3. Plano Prestonwood, 17-6; 4. Houston Christian, 21-5; 5. Houston St. Agnes, 17-7; 6. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 19-4; 7. Argyle Liberty Christian, 20-5; 8. SA Incarnate Word, 15-9; 9. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 19-6; 10. Houston The Village, 17-5.



TAPPS 5A



1. SA Christian, 18-12; 2. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 11-11; 3. CC IWA, 19-7; 4. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 14-7; 5. Austin St. Michael's, 15-6; 6. Houston Second Baptist, 13-12; 7. Tyler Grace Community Christian, 13-5; 8. Midland Christian, 11-4; 9. CC John Paul II, 17-8; 10. Tyler All Saints Episcopal, 15-7.



TAPPS 4A



1. Houston Kinkaid, 16-2; 2. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 15-7; 3. Plano Prestonwood, 17-6; 4. Houston Christian, 21-5; 5. Houston St. Agnes, 17-7; 6. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 19-4; 7. Argyle Liberty Christian, 20-5; 8. SA Incarnate Word, 15-9; 9. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 19-6; 10. Houston The Village, 17-5.



Class 3A



1. Beaumont Legacy, 15-8; 2. Temple Central Texas Christian, 16-4; 3. SA Castle Hills, 14-6; 4. Midland Classical, 12-8; 5. Mission Juan Diego, 12-4; 6. Round Rock Christian, 11-4; 7. Spring Frassati Catholic, 10-4; 8. Denton Calvary, 12-8; 9. Bryan Brazos Christian, 7-7; 10. Arlington Burton Adventist, 8-5.



Class 2A



1. Austin Waldorf, 16-2; 2. Shiner St. Paul, 12-7; 3. Lubbock All-Saints, 10-7; 4. Red Oak Ovilla, 8-2; 5. Bryan St. Joseph, 10-11; 6. The Woodlands Legacy, 13-4; 7. Lubbock Southcrest, 9-2; 8. Bryan Allen Academy, 6-3; 9. New Braunfels Christian, 11-10; 10. Sherman Texoma, 5-13.



Class 1A



1. Edinburg Harvest, 8-3; 2. Lubbock Kingdom, 11-7; 3. SA Legacy, 14-3; 4. WF Notre Dame, 13-7; 5. Waxahachie Prep, 7-1; 6. Houston Southwest Christian, 9-2; 7. DeSoto Canterbury, 5-4; 8. Longview Trinity, 8-8; 9. San Angelo Cornerstone, 9-9; 10. Alamo Macedonian, 5-7.

