Honors Continue to Roll In For Frank

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – For the second week in a row and the third time this season, Austin College women’s basketball player Bryce Frank has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Frank, a junior forward from Granbury, averaged 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists-per-game while playing just 22 minutes-per-contest as the ‘Roos rolled to a pair of SCAC victories over the weekend. Frank scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 78-55 win over Southwestern on Friday, and then poured in 26 points, pulled down 10 boards, and handed out four assists in only 20 minutes of action in a 93-42 win over Texas Lutheran.

For the year, Frank is second in the SCAC in scoring (17.0 PPG), second in rebounding (8.7 RPG), third in assists (3.6 APG), and leads the conference in field goal percentage (55.0%). She’s also second in the conference in free throw percentage (81.3%).

