Maintenance slows I-35 traffic near Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Freeway repairs could slow your roll on Interstate 35 near Ardmore through mid-February.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says traffic in both directions will be intermittently narrowed to just one lane near mile marker 27 as workers perform bridge maintenance to stretch the useful life of the structures.

"They're able to expand it because of the concrete overlay," said ODOT spokeswoman Madeline Miller. "It adds just extra support so that way we can continue using the same bridge for an extended amount of time."

Ardmore resident Cashlyn Williams acknowledged that while the road work will be inconvenient, it is necessary.

"If you think about it, if we don't rebuild and reconstruct, something could happen and then it would be even worse to rebuild and reconstruct," she said.

ODOT said the project, just north of the US 77 interchange, will continue weekdays through the middle of next month.

"It is very important for drivers to stay fully engaged in their driving, and stay focused without any distractions in the vehicle or outside of the vehicle since there will be workers present," Miller said.

It's expected that all lanes will be open on weekends.