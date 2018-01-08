3 injured in Trump Tower heating system fire - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

3 injured in Trump Tower heating system fire

Posted:
By Associated Press
New York firefighters attack a blaze atop Trump Tower. (NBC News) New York firefighters attack a blaze atop Trump Tower. (NBC News)

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City fire officials said a fire in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system injured three people and caused smoke to billow from the roof.

The Fire Department of New York said the fire started around 7 a.m. Monday at the building that contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices.

Fire officials said two civilians and a firefighter were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It took about an hour to put out the fire on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The president's son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing "an incredible job."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

