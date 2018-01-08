3 injured in Trump Tower heating system fire

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City fire officials said a fire in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system injured three people and caused smoke to billow from the roof.

The Fire Department of New York said the fire started around 7 a.m. Monday at the building that contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices.

Fire officials said two civilians and a firefighter were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It took about an hour to put out the fire on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The president's son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing "an incredible job."

