Drug suspects arrested after two-county chase

Claude Hill and Crystal Gant face drug charges after allegedly leading troopers on a high-speed chase through two Texoma counties. (Pontotoc County Jail)

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. -- Two Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were injured during a high-speed chase through Pontotoc and Coal counties on Thursday.

Officials said the pursuit of two suspects lasted for more than 30 minutes and led to two trooper-involved collisions.

The OHP said it was helping serve a felony warrant in the Lula area when suspects Crystal Gant and Claude Hill led them and other agencies on the chase.

Trooper Darian Galloway said one trooper suffered minor injuries as a result of Hill's erratic driving.

"They got to the intersection and a trooper lost control and he had a collision," Galloway said. "He's got some minor injuries and he'll be off for a couple of days, but he'll have a full recovery with no problem."

The pursuit ended when the suspects' car ran out of gas. They were arrested and taken to the Pontotoc County Jail.

Galloway emphasized that motorists need to pull over as quickly as possible when they see police activity on the highway.

"When you hear the sirens or see the lights, you need to yield as quickly as practical, because you don't understand the situation," the trooper said.

He added that communication is key in any chase situation.

"We have programs that the communication folks use to help give direction," Galloway said. "They can see in general to pinpoint where we are and what's ahead to give us some clues to anticipate turns, curves, and heavy traffic."

The OHP said both Hill and Gant are being charged with possession of methamphetamine; Hill is also facing a charge of felony eluding.