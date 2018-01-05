DNA reveals ID of human remains in Carter County

Search teams scoured an area for clues after a skull was found in a pasture near Gene Autry, Okla. in March, 2017. (KTEN)

GENE AUTRY, Okla. -- Human remains discovered last March near Gene Autry have now been identified using DNA testing.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said 35-year-old Brandon Nichols went missing in April, 2014. He had been working at an oil storage site near Mount Pleasant Road and Happy Trail Road. At the time, deputies said there was no evidence of foul play.

"[He] got out of his truck for some reason and basically disappeared," Bryant said. "With these results coming in, we were able to close out the missing person's report."

Nichols' skull was found by homeowners in a pasture near Jay Bird Lane last March, not far from the work site.

Bryant said he notified the man's family on Thursday. The cause of Nichols' death remains under investigation.