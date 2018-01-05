Tishomingo newspaper's future in jeopardy

Newspaper boxes in Johnston County may be holding the final edition of the Capital-Democrat. (KTEN)

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- A Tishomingo newspaper may have printed its final edition on Thursday.

Late Friday afternoon, staff members at the Johnston County Capital-Democrat announced their intent to resign.

The newspaper has been in print for 116 years. An article in this week's paper by John Small attributes the paper's passing to the death of publisher Ray Lokey last November.

"I do get the paper every week; I depend on it," said one loyal reader. "I'm sad that they're not going to print it anymore."

Small said a buyer offered to purchase the weekly paper, but the first offer was rejected, and then a final counter-offer made.

Small said if the final offer is not accepted, the staff decided they would resign Friday. No one from the paper agreed to go on camera to discuss the decision.

For some Johnston County residents, the Capital-Democrat is more than just a source of local news.

"My Saturday ritual is reading the paper," one customer said. "While my grandson is watching cartoons, I'm reading the paper and having my coffee."

Others advocated letting someone take over the newspaper, even if it costs more to buy or they have to charge more for advertising.