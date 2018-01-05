Colleagues make pet rescue flight in honor of missing pilot - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Colleagues make pet rescue flight in honor of missing pilot

By Associated Press
Dr. Bill Kinsinger was piloting an animal rescue flight when his plane went off course. (KJRH) Dr. Bill Kinsinger was piloting an animal rescue flight when his plane went off course. (KJRH)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Colleagues of a missing pilot who was volunteering for a pet rescue operation when his plane failed to land at a central Texas airport have completed the rescue flight in his honor.

Missing pilot Dr. Bill Kinsinger left an Oklahoma City airport on Wednesday bound for the Austin area to pick up a disabled dog. His plane never landed. The Coast Guard was still searching Friday for Kinsinger, who was last seen over the Gulf of Mexico.

Fellow volunteers with Pilots N Paws made the trip Thursday, transporting a disabled senior husky to its temporary home in Oklahoma. From there, the dog will be taken to Las Vegas for medical care.

Kinsinger's fellow volunteers told KOKH-TV on Thursday that the missing doctor would have wanted the rescue to go ahead.

