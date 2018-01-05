Winter Tournament Basketball Scores and Highlights - January 5th

Tushka Invitational Tournament
Boys
Calera 61
Tushka 68 F
---------------------
Boswell 60
Stringtown 36 F
---------------------
Stonewall 71
Quinton 51 F
---------------------
Antlers 36
Hartshorne 51 F
---------------------
Girls
Antlers 46
Calera 37 F
---------------------
Boswell 54
Stringtown 27 F
---------------------
Tushka 36
Stonewall 35 F
---------------------
Quinton 27
Hartshorne 54 F
---------------------
Byng Winter Classic
Boys
Bethel 69
Byng 64 F/OT
---------------------
Okemah 85
Madill 54 F
---------------------
Purcell 61
Hugo 66 F/OT
---------------------
Moore
Broken Bow 8:30pm
---------------------
Girls
Madill 48
Okemah 63 F
---------------------
Purcell 67
Northeast 33 F
---------------------
Bethel 20
Moore 60 F
---------------------
Byng 53
Hugo 55 F/2OT
---------------------
Kingston New Year's Classic
Girls
Tishomingo 50
Atoka 38 F
---------------------
Talihina 58
Silo 32 F
---------------------
Rock Creek 24
Dale 47 F
---------------------
Latta 33
Kingston 48 F
---------------------
Boys
Atoka 74
Tishomingo 52 F
---------------------
Latta 60
Silo 49 F
---------------------
Rock Creek 53
Talihina 52 F
---------------------
Dale 23
Kingston 45 F
---------------------
East Central Oklahoma Classic
Girls
Harrah JV 9
Durant 59 F
---------------------
McAlester 58
NW Classen 30 F
---------------------
Broken Bow 48
Lawton 37 F
---------------------
Ada 26
Newcastle 38 F
---------------------
Boys
Newcastle 52
Lawton 58 F
---------------------
McAlester 57
Ponca City 53 F
---------------------
Shawnee 53
Durant 48 F
---------------------
Sapulpa 61
Ada 57 F
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTEN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.