Winter Tournament Basketball Scores and Highlights - January 5th

Winter Tournament Basketball Scores and Highlights - January 5th

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
Tushka Invitational Tournament

Boys

Calera          61

Tushka         68   F

---------------------

Boswell               60

Stringtown           36  F

---------------------

Stonewall       71

Quinton          51   F

---------------------

Antlers                36

Hartshorne         51  F

---------------------

Girls

Antlers         46

Calera          37   F

---------------------

Boswell         54

Stringtown     27   F  

---------------------

Tushka           36

Stonewall       35  F

---------------------

Quinton               27

Hartshorne         54   F

---------------------

Byng Winter Classic

Boys

Bethel        69  

Byng          64    F/OT

---------------------

Okemah     85    

Madill         54    F 

---------------------

Purcell          61

Hugo            66  F/OT

---------------------

Moore          

Broken Bow    8:30pm

---------------------

Girls

Madill              48

Okemah          63   F

---------------------

Purcell            67

Northeast       33   F

---------------------

Bethel        20

Moore        60  F

---------------------

Byng             53

Hugo            55  F/2OT

---------------------

Kingston New Year's Classic

Girls

Tishomingo            50

Atoka                     38   F

---------------------

Talihina                 58

Silo                       32    F

---------------------

Rock Creek        24

Dale                    47   F

---------------------

Latta             33

Kingston       48  F

---------------------          

Boys

Atoka               74

Tishomingo      52   F

---------------------

Latta            60

Silo              49  F

---------------------

Rock Creek        53

Talihina               52   F

---------------------

Dale              23

Kingston        45  F

---------------------

East Central Oklahoma Classic

Girls

Harrah JV    9

Durant        59  F

---------------------

McAlester             58

NW Classen         30  F

---------------------

Broken Bow      48

Lawton              37  F

---------------------

Ada                  26

Newcastle        38  F

---------------------

Boys

Newcastle       52

Lawton            58   F

---------------------

McAlester           57

Ponca City          53   F

---------------------

Shawnee           53

Durant               48  F

---------------------

Sapulpa        61

Ada               57  F