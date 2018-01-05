Police: Woman killed in fall at Sherman warehouse - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Police: Woman killed in fall at Sherman warehouse

Posted: Updated:
By KTEN News
Sherman police said Amber Michelle Taylor died in a fall at this warehouse. (KTEN) Sherman police said Amber Michelle Taylor died in a fall at this warehouse. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Police say they have unanswered questions after a woman was found dead at a warehouse in Sherman.

Police said the body of Amber Michelle Taylor of Plano, Texas, was discovered Tuesday afternoon. They said she had apparently fallen from an elevated surface in the warehouse on Lamar Street near downtown Sherman.

Taylor did not work at the facility, and police aren't sure why she was there.

