More talks planned over Kingston water dispute

The City of Kingston and the Marshall County Water Corporation don't agree on where residents of a new duplex development should get their water. (KTEN)

KINGSTON, Okla. -- A battle over water rights was on the agenda at Thursday's City Council meeting in Kingston.

There is an ongoing question about 16 new duplex homes under construction along US 70 behind the Sonic: Where will the new residents get their water?

The city wants the right to provide the water service, but an attorney for the Marshall County Water Corporation claims the county has legal rights to it.

Council members decided to meet with the county water board to work on a solution.

"I feel very confident that we are going to be able to work out a settlement between the Marshall County Water Corporation and the City of Kingston," Kingston Public Works Director Art Hackler said.

A date for that meeting has not yet been set.