Winter Tournament Basketball Scores and Highlights - January 4th - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Winter Tournament Basketball Scores and Highlights - January 4th

Posted:

Tushka Invitational Tournament

Boys

Antlers        51

Boswell       47   F

Quinton       61

Calera         41   F

Hartshorne   52

Stringtown    33   F

Girls

Boswell        37

Quinton        45   F

Stonewall     49

Calera          26    F

Hartshorne   74

Stringtown      7    F

Byng Winter Classic

Boys

Hugo              70

Madill             48    F

Purcell            71

Okemah         61    F

Broken Bow       75

Bethel                73   F

Moore         64

Byng           53  F

Girls

Hugo             52

Purcell           42   F

Madill             20

Moore            65   F

Bethel           43

Okemah       34   F 

Byng            56

Northeast    22    F

Kingston New Year's Classic

Girls

Dale            52

Atoka          30   F

Rock Creek    52

Tishomingo    33   F

Kingston    58

Talihina      31   F

Latta    57

Silo      41    F

Boys

Kingston           66

Tishomingo       25   F

Atoka      48

Dale        49   F

Talihina    72

Silo          60   F

Latta              60

Rock Creek   49   F

East Central Oklahoma Classic

Girls

Lawton     48

Durant      24  F

Ada                44

McAlester      38   F

Boys

Sapulpa       91

McAlester    49   F

Ada               50

Ponca City    29  F

Lawton      54

Durant       55   F