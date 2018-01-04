Winter Tournament Basketball Scores and Highlights - January 4th

Tushka Invitational Tournament
Boys
Antlers 51
Boswell 47 F
Quinton 61
Calera 41 F
Hartshorne 52
Stringtown 33 F
Girls
Boswell 37
Quinton 45 F
Stonewall 49
Calera 26 F
Hartshorne 74
Stringtown 7 F
Byng Winter Classic
Boys
Hugo 70
Madill 48 F
Purcell 71
Okemah 61 F
Broken Bow 75
Bethel 73 F
Moore 64
Byng 53 F
Girls
Hugo 52
Purcell 42 F
Madill 20
Moore 65 F
Bethel 43
Okemah 34 F
Byng 56
Northeast 22 F
Kingston New Year's Classic
Girls
Dale 52
Atoka 30 F
Rock Creek 52
Tishomingo 33 F
Kingston 58
Talihina 31 F
Latta 57
Silo 41 F
Boys
Kingston 66
Tishomingo 25 F
Atoka 48
Dale 49 F
Talihina 72
Silo 60 F
Latta 60
Rock Creek 49 F
East Central Oklahoma Classic
Girls
Lawton 48
Durant 24 F
Ada 44
McAlester 38 F
Boys
Sapulpa 91
McAlester 49 F
Ada 50
Ponca City 29 F
Lawton 54
Durant 55 F
