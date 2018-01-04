Homes needed for influx of Sherman workers

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Gerald Plumtree of Piner Middle School died in a tractor accident; Sherman High School teacher Paul Turner lost his battle with cancer.More >>
Newborn babies and the elderly face an elevated risk from the illness.More >>
City leaders met with realtors, developers, and bankers Thursday to discuss the pressing need.More >>
If approved, doctors would be permitted to recommend patients for a state-issued license.More >>
Dr. Bill Kinsinger took off Wednesday afternoon from a small airport in Oklahoma City to pick up a disabled dog in Central Texas.More >>
Family members haven't seen four-year-old Sandiya Nicole James since November 4.More >>
All-natural chef Cathy Zeis discusses her new book, "One Bite at a Time," which features meal plans designed for people managing serious illness. The book is available on Amazon.More >>
Billy Smith, 86, was located 130 miles from home in Stillwater on Wednesday night, Healdton police said.More >>
A convenience store and a drug store received bogus bills from customers this week, police said.More >>
Larry Donaldson died on New Year's Day, just eight days from what would have been his 16th birthday.More >>
