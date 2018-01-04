Homes needed for influx of Sherman workers

The City of Sherman is working with the housing sector to make room for an influx of new workers. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- With hundreds of new jobs headed to Sherman, the city is planning for more housing.

Even though 170 new homes were added to Sherman's inventory in 2017, the city says that's still not enough to meet the anticipated needs.

City leaders met with realtors, developers, and bankers Thursday to discuss the need. They're also setting up a marketing plan for Finisar employees. The high-tech company is setting up a manufacturing facility in the former MEMC facility on US 75.

"We know that Finisar is basically going to bring in at least 500 people," said Terrence Steele, the city's Director of Administration. "A lot of those might be coming from the local area, but we know that a large majority will be coming from out of state, and so what we're hoping to do is not only employ them in Sherman, but we want to house them in Sherman as well."

The city is hoping to have at least 250 new homes built within the next year, and says it will hire more employees to help accelerate the housing permit process.

"You need to sell the comfortable feeling where people treat you as if you matter," said Virginia Cook Realtors president Sheila Rice. "We don't care if you're black, white, purple... we only care about who you are and what you bring."