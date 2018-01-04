Sherman girl missing; may be in Florida with dad

SHERMAN, Texas -- Family members haven't seen four-year-old Sandiya Nicole James since November 4.

On Thursday, Sherman police issued an arrest warrant for her father, Nathanial Raymond James.

Investigators said they believe James, 40, took Sandiya to Florida in violation of child custody orders. He and the girl may be staying with friends or other family members in the vicinity of Tampa, police said.

James is now facing a charge of interference with child custody.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sandiya or her father are urged to contact Sherman police at 903-892-7290.