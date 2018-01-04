Two Sherman teachers die over winter break

Gerald Plumlee died while using a tractor implement to dig holes on his property. (KTEN)

Sherman ISD teachers Gerald Plumleee (left) and Paul Turner lost their lives over the winter break. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Two Sherman Independent School District educators have died over the holiday break.

On Wednesday evening, Piner Middle School physical education teacher and basketball coach Gerald Plumlee lost his life in a tragic farm equipment accident at his home.

Sherman High School teacher Paul Turner died one day earlier after battling cancer.

"They were great teachers, they were colleagues, they were friends, and losing them so close togehter, it's certaintly difficult," said Sherman ISD spokeswoman Emily Parks.

Sherman Fire Department officials said Plumlee, 42, was using a post hole-digger attached to the back of a tractor when he became ensnared in the auger.

Plumlee's 12-year-old son was first to reach him; emergency personnel said he had passed away by the time they arrived at the residence near Highway 56 and Independence Springs Road.

"We are still shocked," said Piner Principal Amy Porter. "Really right now we are thinking about our staff and our students and how to support them."

In addition to teaching construction and architecture at Sherman High, Paul Turner was the music director at Windom Baptist Church.

High school Principal Chris Mogan said the 49-year-old Denison native was loved by students and staff. "You just can't put a measuring stick on it; his loss will be felt for a very, very long time," Mogan said.

Sherman ISD said many students and staff have already started to come together, sending supportive notes and letters, and praying for the families of the two men.

Funeral services for Paul Turner will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Sherman. There will be a visitation for family members one hour before the service.

Visitation for Gerald Plumlee was scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. Plumlee's funeral will take place Monday at 10 a.m. at Sherman Bible Church. A GoFundMe account was established to help cover funeral expenses.