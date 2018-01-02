Denison eyes development of strategic site

The 154-acre development site is at the northwest corner of US 75 and FM 84 on Denison's north side. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- The next big step for the City of Denison is developing 154 acres of land at the northwest corner of US 75 and FM 84, just south of the Oklahoma border and adjacent to Randell Lake.

The city says anything from housing to retail to industrial uses are on the table.

"We're excited about it because of the potential that this piece of property has," said Denison Development Alliance president Tony Kaai. "It has the capability to do a lot of things, so were analyzing our options to get the highest and best use of the property."

Residents say they would love to see more retail in the area.

"It's kind of a historical town, and I think it would be great for the town of Denison to bring some more things into this small town," resident Sandy Dennis said.

The city says some kind of mixed-use development will be best.

"Which could have retail and service on the front because of the high visibility from the highway. and the housing because it does over look the lake, and then some sort of high tech company toward the back," Kaai said. "It is very critical to the future growth of the City of Denison and Grayson County"

The Denison Development Alliance said its goal is to make this project different than anything north of McKinney.