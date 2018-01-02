Bonham ISD cancels Wednesday classes

BONHAM, Texas -- The Bonham Independent School District said late Tuesday afternoon that all schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 3.

The district blamed "unforeseeable weather and construction conditions" for the decision.

"I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause the staff, students and parents of BISD," Superintendent Marvin Beaty said in a written statement.

The temperature on Wednesday morning is forecast to be in the low 20s.

Earlier on Tuesday, the district had advised that students and staff members "dress in layers and prepare for possible temperature changes throughout the building" on Wednesday due to demolition being done inside the building.

"School is scheduled to open on Thursday, January 4," Beaty said.