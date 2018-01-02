Wheelchairs, walkers for loan in Grayson County - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Wheelchairs, walkers for loan in Grayson County

Posted: Updated:
By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Connect
Wheelchairs are part of the Durable Medical Equipment Project loaner program. (KTEN) Wheelchairs are part of the Durable Medical Equipment Project loaner program. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Some Grayson County residents just can't afford needed durable medical equipment like wheelchairs, walkers and canes.

If you or someone you know falls into that category, you'll want to know about a new program to offer loans of needed medical gear

Launched on Tuesday, the Durable Medical Equipment Project is headquartered at the Salvation Army of Grayson County warehouse in Denison. That agency is partnering with the Texoma Council of Governments, Areli Medical Supply and the Grayson County Health Clinic to provide the service.

Recipients must provide documentation to qualify.

Call 903-813-3581 for more information.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.