Wheelchairs, walkers for loan in Grayson County

DENISON, Texas -- Some Grayson County residents just can't afford needed durable medical equipment like wheelchairs, walkers and canes.

If you or someone you know falls into that category, you'll want to know about a new program to offer loans of needed medical gear

Launched on Tuesday, the Durable Medical Equipment Project is headquartered at the Salvation Army of Grayson County warehouse in Denison. That agency is partnering with the Texoma Council of Governments, Areli Medical Supply and the Grayson County Health Clinic to provide the service.

Recipients must provide documentation to qualify.

Call 903-813-3581 for more information.