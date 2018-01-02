Gun recovered in police shooting probe

Investigators believe this weapon was used by attempted murder suspect Scotty Russell. (Johnston County Sheriff photo)

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. -- Johnston County deputies have retrieved a weapon believed to have been used by a man accused of shooting at officers over the holiday weekend.

Scotty Russell, 44, was arrested late Saturday night after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that began in Tishomingo and was punctuated by gunfire.

After initially evading his pursuers, deputies caught up with Russell at a residence in the Cumberland Cove area of Marshall County, about 10 miles away. He was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff.

"They had to use tear gas rounds or such to attempt to bring the subject out," Johnston County Sheriff Jon Smith said. "He didn't relinquish himself to the authorities at that time, so they had to go into the residence and retrieve him."

A woman who said she has known Russell for more than 20 years saw the shootout with police in her neighborhood. She said Russell has had run-ins with the law before, but never thought he would do anything like this.

"It was insane, especially when we found out who it was," she said. "We live around here, and there's some pretty bad people around here sometimes, so we expected it out of some of them, but I didn't expect it out of him."

Sheriff Smith said cooperation among law enforcement agencies was key to tracking down and arresting Russell.

"I'm extremely appreciative of all their help," he said. "Without them, we couldn't have done it."

Investigators said the weapon they recovered is the same caliber and matches shell casings recovered by deputies from one of the shooting locations. Further testing will be performed to establish a clear connection.

Russell is charged with attempted murder of police officers and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Smith believes the suspect -- a convicted felon -- tried to flee because he didn't want to go back to jail.

Tishomingo police are also asking that any witnesses to the pursuit for Russell contact investigators to make a statement.