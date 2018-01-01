Sherman fire blamed on 'mechanical issue' - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman fire blamed on 'mechanical issue'

By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Fire destroyed a former Sherman convenience store on New Year's Eve. (KTEN) Fire destroyed a former Sherman convenience store on New Year's Eve. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Investigators say the fire that destroyed a former convenience store just south of downtown Sherman early Sunday morning was caused by a mechanical issue.

The Alon convenience store was declared a total loss in fire, which was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Smoke from the blaze at the corner of King and Walnut streets also damaged the neighboring Aileen's Beauty Shop and the Pico de Gallo restaurant.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said it "will be closed for the immediate future," adding: "Looks like it will be a total loss."

