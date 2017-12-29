Board reverses Oklahoma Medicaid provider rate cuts - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Board reverses Oklahoma Medicaid provider rate cuts

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
MGN Image MGN Image

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The board that oversees Oklahoma's Medicaid agency has voted to reverse provider rate cuts scheduled to go into effect next month, but the agency only has enough operating funds to last until April.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority board voted Friday in a special meeting to reverse the rate cuts set to take effect Jan. 1. The action was taken after the Legislature and Gov. Mary Fallin authorized an additional $17.7 million for the agency. Fallin earlier signed a bill appropriating $22.8 million in emergency funding for the agency.

The OHCA is one of three agencies whose budgets were slashed after the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a cigarette tax designed to raise about $215 million for health spending.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.