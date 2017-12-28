Warmth options limited for Texoma homeless

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Kirah Jean was choking on a piece of hard Christmas candy and feared she was going to die. That's where Tara Deobere comes in.More >>
Kirah Jean was choking on a piece of hard Christmas candy and feared she was going to die. That's where Tara Deobere comes in.More >>
The cuts had been set to take effect on January 1.More >>
The cuts had been set to take effect on January 1.More >>
The Taliaferro Mini Mart says it can undercut its new competition by rejecting plastic money for paper money.More >>
The Taliaferro Mini Mart says it can undercut its new competition by rejecting plastic money for paper money.More >>
Tens of thousands of dollars could be unaccounted for, according to an audit the state released in September.More >>
Tens of thousands of dollars could be unaccounted for, according to an audit the state released in September.More >>
Texas is the No. 1 state for flu activity, according to the Walgreens Flu Index; Oklahoma is No. 9.More >>
Texas is the No. 1 state for flu activity, according to the Walgreens Flu Index; Oklahoma is No. 9.More >>
"This year we are just more full than we have ever been on a continuous basis," said Annette Limoges, executive director of the Grayson County Shelter in Denison.More >>
"This year we are just more full than we have ever been on a continuous basis," said Annette Limoges, executive director of the Grayson County Shelter in Denison.More >>
Shonda Barnes is accused of using state grant money for unauthorized purposes.More >>
Shonda Barnes is accused of using state grant money for unauthorized purposes.More >>
On Wednesday, The Pride of Little Dixie won a shot at a performance of a lifetime.More >>
On Wednesday, The Pride of Little Dixie won a shot at a performance of a lifetime.More >>
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says utility companies should share their tax reform windfall.More >>
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says utility companies should share their tax reform windfall.More >>
Troopers said a head-on collision resulted when a driver on U.S. 177 attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone.More >>
Troopers said a head-on collision resulted when a driver on U.S. 177 attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone.More >>