Warmth options limited for Texoma homeless

The Grayson County Shelter in Denison is the County's only homeless facility open to all. (KTEN)

Homeless shelters are few and far between across Texoma. That means any amount of elbow room out there will be disappearing fast.

"This year we are just more full than we have ever been on a continuous basis," said Annette Limoges, executive director of the Grayson County Shelter in Denison. "We are totally filled. We don't have any beds available right at the moment, so in the cold people will come in and we have to leave them up here in the lobby... but at least we have a warm place that they can come and stay."

Larger cities have more options for homeless people. But shelters are sparse in parts of Texoma. There is only one shelter in Grayson County that accepts everyone.

"There are other homeless shelters that specialize in domestic violence, and alcohol and drug rehab that type of thing, but generally we are the only homeless shelter that accepts everybody," Limoges said.

Across the Red River, there is no homeless shelter in Bryan County.

"Although we do have resources for people to go get food from the food banks, a meal with families feeding families, and things like that, if you don't make it during those pre-scripted days and times, you can't get the help you need," said Robbee Tonubbee, director of the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant.

But the library is helping to fill that void by letting anyone come inside during business hours to warm up.

"It's been going a little over a year, and we've never run out of supplies," Tonubbee said. "It basically came out of, I guess, need ... it's the center in our community where people can come together and help each other."

Thanks to donations, the library also provides free food.

"The community has just really come together. It's nothing that the city or the library funds at all, other than the space and the electricity," Tonubbee said. "It's totally community-driven."

But even after the doors close for the day, the homeless can still find a warm spot outside the library.

"There's an actual patio heater that's out at the main entry of the library, and it's on a thermostat," Tonubbee explained. "Anytime it drops below 40 degrees, 35 to 40, it comes on."

"If you'd like to help, the library is always accepting donations of coats, blankets, and single-serve food items at 1515 West Main Street in Durant.