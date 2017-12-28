Mannsville treasurer charged with embezzlement

MANNSVILLE, Okla. -- In September, a state audit of the town of Mannsville was released and sent to the district attorney for review.

We have now learned that felony charges have been filed against the town's treasurer, Shonda Barnes.

Johnston County District Attorney Craig Ladd accused Barnes of embezzlement of state money. Ladd said he believes Barnes may have misused $4,200 or more of Southern Oklahoma Development Association grant money.

The funds were intended to buy electrical supplies for a Mannsville Volunteer Fire Department construction project. But the indictment alleges that Barnes knew "the Town had yet to pay for said equipment and the claim that such payment would constitute 'reimbursement' was false."

Ladd said that money was never used for its intended purpose.

If convicted, Barnes could face a fine up to $500 and a prison term as long as 20 years.

Copy of Shonda Barnes indictment