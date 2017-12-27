Police: Aryan Brotherhood linked to Denison murder case

Manuel Miguel Wise was arrested in connection with a homicide at a Denison apartment complex. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- There are disturbing new details about the suspect in last week's Denison homicide case.

The arrest affidavit shows Manuel Wise -- arrested Friday for the murder of 35-year old Kyle Williams -- is allegedly part of the Aryan Brotherhood white supremacist group.

According to court documents, a neighbor living at the Tower Homes apartment complex heard a gunshot and then saw someone running from apartment No. 9 on December 20.

The next day, Denison police found Williams' body in a pool of blood in that same apartment.

According to the affidavit, Williams was had been a guest at the apartments, and the residents wanted him out. When Williams refused, those residents decided to call around to find someone who could remove him.

That's when Wise and other people allegedly associated with the Aryan Brotherhood got involved. On Wednesday night, Wise and the others ordered Williams to gather his belongings and leave, the court documents allege. Wise then began yelling at Williams: "I know you! I know you!!"

After Williams punched Wise in the face, Wise then allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Williams.

Less than 48 hours after the gunfire, Wise was arrested at a Sherman motel. He is charged with first degree murder and faces additional counts for three outstanding burglary and theft warrants in Grayson County.

Wise, 31, is being held at the Grayson County jail; bond is set at $1 million.