Police: Aryan Brotherhood linked to Denison murder case

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
“We're going to fight to make this right,” said Sara Solis of Calera, whose soldier husband is currently deployed in Afghanistan.More >>
“We're going to fight to make this right,” said Sara Solis of Calera, whose soldier husband is currently deployed in Afghanistan.More >>
There are new restaurants, several multi-million dollar projects, a new fire department facility, growth for existing businesses... and the list goes on.More >>
There are new restaurants, several multi-million dollar projects, a new fire department facility, growth for existing businesses... and the list goes on.More >>
Investigators believe Kyle Williams was killed the night before his body was found last Thursday.More >>
Investigators believe Kyle Williams was killed the night before his body was found last Thursday.More >>
Investigators said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday at a business in the 700 block of Lake Murray Drive East.More >>
Investigators said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday at a business in the 700 block of Lake Murray Drive East.More >>
Police in Farmers Branch said the officer was speaking with the driver of a car when a female passenger opened fire.More >>
Police in Farmers Branch said the officer was speaking with the driver of a car when a female passenger opened fire.More >>
"We got a little better deal, so we are taking it back," Sherman resident Mark Bridgers said.More >>
"We got a little better deal, so we are taking it back," Sherman resident Mark Bridgers said.More >>
Police said it wasn't immediately clear what caused the male driver to veer from the highway and crash through a guardrail.More >>
Police said it wasn't immediately clear what caused the male driver to veer from the highway and crash through a guardrail.More >>
One-hundred-and-four years ago on Tuesday, women couldn't vote. Woodrow Wilson was president. And Elizabeth Reynolds was born.More >>
One-hundred-and-four years ago on Tuesday, women couldn't vote. Woodrow Wilson was president. And Elizabeth Reynolds was born.More >>
"It's something that I didn't expect to happen," said a resident of the home on B Street NW in Ardmore.More >>
"It's something that I didn't expect to happen," said a resident of the home on B Street NW in Ardmore.More >>
Sherman police Officer Vincent Castellanos, 36, died at home with his family by his side.More >>
Sherman police Officer Vincent Castellanos, 36, died at home with his family by his side.More >>