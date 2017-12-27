Ardmore police seek armed holdup suspect - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Ardmore police seek armed holdup suspect

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
Ardmore police say this person is a suspect in an armed robbery. (Surveillance photo) Ardmore police say this person is a suspect in an armed robbery. (Surveillance photo)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Ardmore police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in an attempted armed robbery.

Investigators said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday at the Dollar General store in the 700 block of Lake Murray Drive East.

Surveillance photos show the suspect, wearing a red hoodie, entering the store with his hands in his pockets.

The case is still under investigation. If you recognize the suspect or have any information, contact Ardmore police.

