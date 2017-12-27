North Texas officer shot, woman killed in exchange of gunfire

Investigators examine the scene where a Farmers Branch, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman who opened fire on him. (KXAS)

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (AP) -- A woman died in an exchange of gunfire with a suburban Dallas police officer following a late-night traffic stop.

Police in Farmers Branch say the officer initiated the traffic stop late Tuesday and was speaking with the driver when the officer asked the woman -- a passenger in the car -- to exit the vehicle.

The woman, identified as 38-year-old Brooke Amelia Camacho, then pulled a gun and shot the unidentified officer.

The officer was able to return fire and shot Camacho. Both were taken to a hospital where Camacho died. The officer was later released and authorities say his bulletproof vest saved his life.

The unnamed officer was placed on administrative leave as the incident is under review.

It's not clear what prompted Camacho to fire.

The male driver was questioned and released. No charges have been filed against him.

