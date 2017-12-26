Shoppers return to stores bearing unwanted gifts

Shoppers streamed to Texoma stores on the day after Christmas. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Another retail rush began on Tuesday as millions of shoppers headed back to stores to return unwanted Christmas gifts.

"We got a little better deal, so we are taking it back," Sherman resident Mark Bridgers said at the Sherman Town Center, bustling with shoppers after a one-day respite.

Retail experts estimated that $90 billion worth of gifts would be returned -- everything from clothes to gifts that just weren't quite right.

Some shoppers told us that it was busier than expected, but "not terrible."

Bridgers was keen to beat the return policy.

"On some items it's like 15 days, so you want to get it back as soon as possible if you ain't got nothing going on," he said. "I'm on vacation, so a little bit of a drive, you know, wasn't too much of a deal."

Other consumers were hoping that the cold weather would thin the crowds.

And Joy Bolen said she was just browsing on Tuesday.

"We just thought we would wait another day or two," she said. "We have the week off, so instead of trying to go in today and stand in long lines for returns, we just thought we'd do that another day this week."