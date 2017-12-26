Pickup truck plunges from Sherman overpass

A pickup truck is moved from the U.S. 82 service road after plunging from the U.S. 75 overpass in Sherman. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A white pickup truck plunged from a U.S. 75 overpass to the U.S. 82 service road below late Tuesday afternoon.

Police said it wasn't immediately clear what caused the male driver to veer from the highway and crash through a guardrail.

The truck landed on the passenger side. The driver was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not available.

The crash, just before rush hour, clogged traffic at the busy intersection.