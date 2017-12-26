Pickup truck plunges from Sherman overpass - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Pickup truck plunges from Sherman overpass

Posted: Updated:
A pickup truck is moved from the U.S. 82 service road after plunging from the U.S. 75 overpass in Sherman. (KTEN) A pickup truck is moved from the U.S. 82 service road after plunging from the U.S. 75 overpass in Sherman. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A white pickup truck plunged from a U.S. 75 overpass to the U.S. 82 service road below late Tuesday afternoon.

Police said it wasn't immediately clear what caused the male driver to veer from the highway and crash through a guardrail.

The truck landed on the passenger side. The driver was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not available.

The crash, just before rush hour, clogged traffic at the busy intersection.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.