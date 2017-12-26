Sherman officer loses cancer battle on Christmas Day - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman officer loses cancer battle on Christmas Day

Posted: Updated:
Sherman police Officer Vincent Castellanos died on Christmas Day. (KTEN) Sherman police Officer Vincent Castellanos died on Christmas Day. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman police Officer Vincent Castellanos lost his battle with colon cancer on Christmas Day.

He died at home with his family by his side.

Chief Zachary Flores said Castellanos' passing leaves a void in the department.

"Vince was a servant to the community and the county," he said. "The City of Sherman has not only lost a friend, but also a servant to the other citizens."

Vincent Castellanos, a father of four, was 36 years old. The U.S. Army combat veteran served in Kosovo, Iraq and South Korea and was decorated with eight Army Achievement Medals and a Bronze Star.

The funeral service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Sherman.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.