Sherman officer loses cancer battle on Christmas Day

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman police Officer Vincent Castellanos lost his battle with colon cancer on Christmas Day.

He died at home with his family by his side.

Chief Zachary Flores said Castellanos' passing leaves a void in the department.

"Vince was a servant to the community and the county," he said. "The City of Sherman has not only lost a friend, but also a servant to the other citizens."

Vincent Castellanos, a father of four, was 36 years old. The U.S. Army combat veteran served in Kosovo, Iraq and South Korea and was decorated with eight Army Achievement Medals and a Bronze Star.

The funeral service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Sherman.