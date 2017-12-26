104-year-old shares the secret to her long life

DENISON, Texas -- One-hundred-and-four years ago on Tuesday, women couldn't vote.

Woodrow Wilson was president.

And Elizabeth Reynolds was born.

Reynolds, who was born and raised in Bells, Texas, celebrated her 104th birthday at a nursing home in Denison with friends and family.

"She said to me a time or two, 'I don't know why God's letting me live this long,'" nephew Billy Clark said. "It's getting where she can't hear very well, and she can't see very well, but her mind is still as sharp as ever."

So what is Elizabeth Reynolds' secret to longevity?

"I never smoked. I never drank. Never gambled, never had wild parties or nothing," she said. "Just lived a good Christian life."

But that doesn't mean she was devoid of vices.

"Junk food don't kill you; at least it hasn't killed her," Clark said. "She loves her junk food!"

And her favorite junk food? Pizza. Clark said Reynolds eats it almost every day.