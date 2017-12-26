Police: Don't advertise your gifts to burglars - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Police: Don't advertise your gifts to burglars

Police say empty boxes can leave clues for potential burglars. (KTEN) Police say empty boxes can leave clues for potential burglars. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Though you may now be be safe from the craziness of Christmas, that doesn't mean you're safe from theft.

Police are warning against putting holiday gift boxes outside your home. They say that tips off thieves about what they might find inside.

Instead, you're urged to hide the boxes from plain sight, or even go as far as cutting up the boxes so that the item's name and picture doesn't show.

"We haven't received any calls this year, but there have been incidents in the past were people realize what you have and take the opportunity to come burglarize your home and take your new Christmas items, electronics, anything like that," said Sherman police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Garbacik. "It's a good idea to use some common sense and don't advertise what you receive."

Police said it is also a good idea to write down the make, model number and serial number of any expensive new items so it can be traced in case it does get stolen.

