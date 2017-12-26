Man found hiding in Ardmore home jailed on burglary charges

Corey Collins was jailed on first degree burglary charges. (Carter County Jail)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- An Ardmore woman said she found a strange man hiding in her house last week.

The incident happened Thursday in the 300 block of Ash Street NW. Homeowner Shawnda Shurbet said Corey Collins of Ardmore was discovered in her daughter's room hiding under a mattress after ransacking the residence.

A family member called police.

"That's a mother's worst nightmare," Shurbet said. "That phone call... him whispering and telling me that somebody was in there."

Jail records show Collins, 29, was arrested for first degree burglary. He remains in the Carter County Jail.