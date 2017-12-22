Holiday motorists on alert for weather, impaired drivers

Texoma motorists should be on alert for cold, wet weather and impaired drivers over the long holiday weekend. (KTEN)

Freezing rain could become a problem for motorists over the long holiday weekend. A winter weather advisory was issued Friday for McCurtain, McClain and Pottawatomie counties in the KTEN viewing area.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said it is doing what it can to ensure that major roads remain driveable.

"We started yesterday putting out brine and pre-treatment on our major roadways and bridges so that if there is freezing precipitation, then we'll have the salt there ready, waiting, helping to help melt it," said ODOT maintenance engineer Tracy Terrill.

He said the agency is bracing for an overnight freeze across Stephens, Grady, Murray and Carter counties.

Throughout the holiday season, the Texas Department of Transportation is holding events aimed at keeping you and your loved ones safe while you hit the road.

Friday's event focused on alcohol-related accidents.

"Every year there are so many fatalities and serious accidents due to drinking and driving," said TxDOT traffic safety specialist Monica Yates. "Alcohol-related crashes are 100 percent preventable."

During the 2016 holiday season, there were more than 2,000 crashes in Texas involving alcohol, causing the deaths of 82 people.

"Find a designated driver," Yates advised. "People can go to drivesober.org or they can find a cab-sharing or car-sharing company; they can call a friend or a family."

The event catered to people of all ages, showing that no one is too young to learn about safe driving.

Alcohol-related crashes aren't the only thing motorists need to watch out for this weekend. Weather -- like rain, sleet, snow and ice -- can also pose a threat to Christmas weekend travelers.

"Definitely reduce your speed, allow for plenty of travel time, don't rush it trying to get to your destination," Yates said. "Just allow for plenty of space between you and the other vehicle."

KTEN reporters Colton Thompson in Ardmore and Brittany Breeding in Denison contributed to this report