Fallin OKs Oklahoma health care funding bills

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has signed two measures that provide about $44 million to help shore up the budgets of the state's Medicaid and human services agencies.

In a special session, the House voted unanimously on Friday for the bills, one to appropriate $17.7 million to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and another to provide $26.5 million to the Department of Human Services. The House then temporarily recessed the Legislature's second special session.

"I appreciate the bipartisan and quick support of the Legislature in approving these two measures," Fallin said in a written statement.

House Floor Leader Rep. Jon Echols told members to be prepared to return sometime in January if Republican leaders are able to reach a deal on a package to increase revenue.

"I’m optimistic we can reach a long-term, predictable solution to fix our budget problems," Fallin said. "I’ll also continue to push in the days ahead for a pay raise for teachers and state employees."

The Legislature has struggled to raise revenue to fill a budget gap after the state Supreme Court ruled a $215 million cigarette fee was unconstitutional.

KTEN contributed to this report.

