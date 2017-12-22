What is your favorite Christmas movie? - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

What is your favorite Christmas movie?

Posted: Updated:
By KTEN News
Donna Reed, James Stewart and Karolyn Grimes starred in "It's a Wonderful Life." Donna Reed, James Stewart and Karolyn Grimes starred in "It's a Wonderful Life."

It's the holiday season, when we get time off, share gifts, spend time with loved ones...

...and watch movies.

Hollywood knows this, and they typically release blockbuster films at this time of year. But Texomans have a special place in their hearts for Christmas movies, and we want to know what Blu-Ray disc (or Netflix stream) shines most brightly at the top of your cinematic tree.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.