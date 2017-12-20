Tip leads to Pittsburg County cattle rustler suspect - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Tip leads to Pittsburg County cattle rustler suspect

There are up to 3,000 cattle rustling cases reported every year in Oklahoma. (KTEN) There are up to 3,000 cattle rustling cases reported every year in Oklahoma. (KTEN)

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. -- Cattle rustlers often make a clean getaway, but not this time.

Special agents from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture said they responded to a call Sunday from a Bryan County citizen who believed someone was trying to sell them stolen cattle.

The agents went undercover as cattle buyers and made contact with the suspect, who is identified as Ronnie Robbins.

Robbins, 48, took the agents to a ranch in Pittsburg County and cut the lock to open the gate. That's when the agents arrested the man for larceny of domestic animals.

"This particular case was really unusual, because it's not every day that we get to intercept a cattle rustling case in the process of occurring," said ODA Chief Agent Jerry Flowers.

If convicted, Robbins could face up to 10 years in prison for each head of cattle he attempted to steal -- that's a total of 30 years.

Flowers said cattle rustling has been an ongoing problem in Oklahoma, where they keep track of 1,500 to 3,000 cases every year.

