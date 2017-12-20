Gunter fans giddy on eve of championship game

GUNTER, Texas -- The Gunter Tigers football team is preparing to go to the state championship for the second year in a row.

Everyone in this small Grayson County town just can't wait to cheer the team to victory at the game Thursday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

"It is a big deal," said Gunter business owner Tinna Hood. "It's crazy exciting for everyone in the town. Everybody goes. The whole town will shut down."

"We bleed blue and white!" added Darci Fortune.

Fans from Celina and Prosper who are normally rivals say they'll join in at the team's send-off on Wednesday afternoon.

"What's unique about this is, it becomes a community event," said Grayson County Judge Bill Magers. "It's not just about Gunter; it's about Grayson County. It's about the towns that surround them, and everyone's on board because it's Texas football and it's the state championship."

Gunter Mayor Mark Millar said the integrity of the boys on the team is what makes watching them play that much more enjoyable.

"Most of them I've watched grow up since there were children," he said. "I've watched them play football since they were in Pee Wee football, and they are just awesome; they make me so proud."

Tinna Hood said the town cannot wait to cheer on their team at state.

"We are so excited! We've moved all of our appointments and we're going!" she said. "This community is really a family, and so this is like Christmas for this family."

The team will depart for Arlington Thursday afternoon at 3 o'clock.