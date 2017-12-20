Texoma lawmakers react to tax bill

Texoma congressional leaders are reacting to the sweeping tax reform plan that's now ready for President Trump's signature.

The entire Oklahoma House delegation and both senators voted in support of the measure.

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-District 2) called it a "historic" bill, saying the average family of four in his district will receive a $1,643 tax cut under terms of the legislation.

For thirty-one years, Oklahoma’s families have struggled to get ahead under our increasingly burdensome tax code The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provides real relief to the hardworking Oklahomans who need it most.

He added that the bill will provide the impetus for small businesses to create new jobs and investment.

All Texas Republican members of Congress voted in favor of the tax reform plan.

North Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-4th District) said the current tax code is outdated.

More than three decades in the making, the bill we just passed took our outdated, uncompetitive and overreaching tax code, and turned it upside down. Today we restored our confidence in the ingenuity of the American people and said no to a ‘Washington knows best’ attitude.

According to Ratcliffe, the bill will create nearly 80,000 jobs in Texas and will let middle class families in the state take home an extra $2,600 a year.

