Durant landmark's finale seen as opportunity

The Boulder Motel had been a Main Street landmark in Durant for decades. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- What was once the Boulder Motel is now a vacant lot.

The mom-and-pop stopover had been a landmark on Main Street in Durant for nearly 70 years.

But businesses in the neighboring Briarwood Shopping Center said it was time for a change.

"It looked good 40 to 50 years ago, but it's really went down the past few years," said Brett Doyle, a pharmacist at the Corner Drug Store. "So whatever they replace it with, maybe it will be better."

Developer Alan Mann with Dunhill Partners said the motel should help boost the shopping center.

"The space was kind of hidden behind the old Boulder Motel and prevented us from making a lease with tenants who wanted the frontage," he said.

Durant Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Janet Reed said the new development will not only be an economic boost for the city, but the first step toward building a Main Street arts district.

"Sometimes things have a lot of history, but also, when they're down, not only add to the value of the community but add to the scenery as well," she said.

The Chamber said the former motel site will be used for parking for now, so when you make that turn off 9th and Main you won't see the Boulder Motel... but instead an opportunity for big change.

"It's like everything else: Change is inevitable," Doyle said. "Maybe it will be better... something better will come along."