Driver flees after crashing into Moore home

There's a gaping hole in the garage of Rita Patel's home in Moore, Okla. (KFOR)

MOORE, Okla. -- Police are investigating after a driver plowed into a homeowner's garage and then took off.

Moore police say the driver of the vehicle slammed into a house early Wednesday morning and hit a gas line.

Homeowner Rita Patel said she didn't hear the impact and didn't know what happened until police called her.

"The cop called me and said, 'Ma'am, are you OK? Are you OK?' I said, 'What happened?' And he said: 'Someone drove in your garage and we are just starting to find out, and are you OK?'"

Patel and her children -- who were home at the time -- were not injured.

Police are still searching for a suspect, although they hope the vehicle he or she left behind will provide some clues.