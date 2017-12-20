Sherman holiday decor competition nears deadline

This house on Middleton Street won Keep Sherman Beautiful's Christmas Yard of the Week competition. (Courtesy Keep Sherman Beautiful/Facebook)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Think you have some of the best Christmas decorations around? Keep Sherman Beautiful wants to see them.

That organization has been running a contest on Facebook for the best holiday decorations in the city. All you have to do is take pictures of a display and post them on their Facebook page.

Sherman's Tourism/Main Street manager Sarah McRae said Wednesday is the last day for submissions. "So if you have a favorite house down the block from you -- or your own home -- nominate it to be voted on by the public," she said.

The winner gets bragging rights and will be named on December 23.