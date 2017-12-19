Plans for an 'interstate-compatible' US 75 in Sherman

A major renovation is planned for U.S. 75 in Sherman. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Big plans are in the works to help with congestion along U.S. 75 through Sherman.

The highway will be getting a much-needed makeover.

Grayson County teamed up with the state to make improvements to a three-and-a-half mile section of the freeway.

"It's very great for our region to think about getting this stretch of road to be interstate-compatible," said Texas Rep. Larry Phillips (R-District 62).

From Houston north to the Oklahoma border, U.S. 75 meets all the requirements to be an interstate highway -- except for that stretch through Sherman.

"And so they've recognized this as a priority," Sherman City Council member Shawn Teamann said. "If they can bring that up to interstate standards, we become eligible for federal funding."

To meet the standards, the highway will be widened from four lanes to six, and it will be raised out of the flood plain.

Another part of the project will upgrade ramps at the intersection of Highways 75 and 82.

"Any time you improve a roadway that's seen as little attention as 75 has, it just injects a new atmosphere into the community," said Clay Bennett of the Sherman-Denison Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The price tag for this project is $162 million. The Sherman-Denison MPO is paying for half that amount and the Texas Transportation Committee will fund the rest.

"It was important that we work together at the local level and at the state level, and it was great and we got it done," Phillips said.

The project is expected to be complete in 2020.