Sherman firm makes Christmas special for students - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman firm makes Christmas special for students

Posted: Updated:
By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Connect
It's a merrier Christmas at Washington Elementary School in Sherman. (KTEN) It's a merrier Christmas at Washington Elementary School in Sherman. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Trucks were filled with Christmas presents and food for nine deserving families at Washington Elementary school on Tuesday.

"It puts a lot of people in the Christmas spirit, because we're giving to families that need help," said Rosemarie Mize, who works at Emerson. Employees at her company donated presents for 33 Washington kids to have holiday gifts along with enough food for every family to have a Christmas dinner.

"We're giving to children that might not have Christmas otherwise," Mize said. 

"It means everything to them," Principal Amy Pesina said. "Just talking to the parents after Christmas and hearing their stories of how excited the kids were to come down and have presents under the tree and to get a Christmas dinner."

This has been a tradition between Emerson and Washington for more than 30 years.

"We know we couldn't do half the things we do for our students without their support," Pesina said. "It's a good opportunity for our children here to see the true meaning of Christmas is love and kindness and giving of one's self."

The Emerson employees also collected enough gifts to distribute to the siblings of Washington students.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.