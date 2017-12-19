Sherman firm makes Christmas special for students

SHERMAN, Texas -- Trucks were filled with Christmas presents and food for nine deserving families at Washington Elementary school on Tuesday.

"It puts a lot of people in the Christmas spirit, because we're giving to families that need help," said Rosemarie Mize, who works at Emerson. Employees at her company donated presents for 33 Washington kids to have holiday gifts along with enough food for every family to have a Christmas dinner.

"We're giving to children that might not have Christmas otherwise," Mize said.

"It means everything to them," Principal Amy Pesina said. "Just talking to the parents after Christmas and hearing their stories of how excited the kids were to come down and have presents under the tree and to get a Christmas dinner."

This has been a tradition between Emerson and Washington for more than 30 years.

"We know we couldn't do half the things we do for our students without their support," Pesina said. "It's a good opportunity for our children here to see the true meaning of Christmas is love and kindness and giving of one's self."

The Emerson employees also collected enough gifts to distribute to the siblings of Washington students.