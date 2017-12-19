Oklahoma lawmaker calls for bipartisan budget effort

Oklahoma lawmakers have gathered in Oklahoma City for another special session -- just one month after Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed most of a budget bill that would have cut millions from state agencies and used rainy day funds.

The focus now is to help fund both the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and the Department of Human Services through next April.

But for any legislation to move forward, it requires a three-quarters majority, something State Sen. Frank Simpson said is a tall mountain to climb.

"It's extremely difficult to get a 75 percent vote on any issue," said State Sen. Frank Simpson (R-District 14). "We have a hard time getting 75 percent majority on policy issues; it's even more difficult when you talk about revenue issues. We need to revisit that."

Though this special session could bring a short-term fix, Simpson said lawmakers need to start thinking long-term.

"We've got to look at revenue enhancements over the coming years that will provide us recurring revenue, not to overburden our taxpayers," Simpson said.

As the new year approaches, Simpson hopes both parties can work together.

"We've got to start putting those political concerns aside and start looking at what's in the best interest of people, and forget about politics," he said.

This special session is expected to end on Friday. Simpson said they will look at using more money to fund the Health Care Authority and DHS through the end of 2018 during the next regular session.